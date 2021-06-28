© ICAPE Group

ICAPE Group launches DIVSYS France

PCB supplier, ICAPE Group, is expanding its range of services with the addition a new entity with the creation of DIVSYS France, a structure dedicated to engineering, headed by Fabrice Peron.

With DIVSYS France, ICAPE says its entering a new phase of growth and bringing new solutions to its customers. Until now, the development phase was a service that could be provided by CIPEM, the group’s organisation dedicated to technical parts. However, the company says that demand for the service continued to grow. "To respond to our customers, but also to go even further upstream, we decided to invest and create a dedicated structure with the capacity to offer our services from the first phase of their industrial project and to support them throughout their project, with development, prototyping, homologation, optimization, right up to the industrialization and distribution of their products," says Fabrice Peron in a press release. Christelle Bonnevie, Executive VP of CIPEM describes it as; "ICAPE and CIPEM are positioned on the industrialisation and production of our customers' projects. The objective of DIVSYS France will be to cover the entire development of the product, from design to manufacturing and delivery." DIVSYS France will thus cover all the value creation processes of complete products. "An "All-in-one" solution, capable of covering all of our customers' needs thanks to all the group's activities, and which also has the advantage of offering a single information channel, with a single point of contact for the entire project," Christelle Bonnevie continues. With this new creation, ICAPE group continues its expansion. Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group says that while the group is going through an exceptional growth phase, ICAPE has chosen to invest and deepen the relationship with its customers. "With DIVSYS France, we are now able to offer them new services and to accompany them from the beginning of their projects. The DIVSYS France project was launched at the best time for our customers, who have to respond to particularly strong demand. It was, therefore, important to offer all the tools and solutions necessary to bring them the benefits of our quality of service, the power of our organization on their production processes and to help them be ever more competitive," the CEO says.