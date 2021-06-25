© Gogoro

Foxconn and Gogoro team up on smart batteries and scooter

Electronics manufacturing giant, Foxconn, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with mobility company Gogoro, to form a strategic technology and manufacturing partnership.

Together, the companies will accelerate Gogoro's global expansion and introduce new levels of manufacturing capabilities and scale for Gogoro battery swapping technologies and Smartscooters. Foxconn and Gogoro will begin collaborating on multiple projects including smart batteries, vehicle engineering and manufacturing. By integrating Foxconn's manufacturing and global capabilities, Gogoro will focus on its own product design, technology development, marketing and branding, expanded distribution and customer service channels. "As the world embraces smart electric transportation in new ways, a key challenge is how to introduce these new innovative options to people in every corner of the world. The Foxconn -Gogoro partnership was established to meet this demand," says Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn in a press release. "This partnership brings together Gogoro's global leadership in urban battery swapping and smart vehicle technologies with Foxconn's extensive global manufacturing capabilities to enable mass distribution of Gogoro's smart battery swapping ecosystem and vehicles." "As the Gogoro ecosystem continues establishing itself as the industry leader in battery swapping and urban refueling, our ability to rapidly scale our manufacturing to meet global demands is vital," adds Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "Foxconn's global manufacturing leadership, focus on new innovative technologies and commitment to sustainable electric transportation made it the perfect fit for Gogoro. Together, our companies will be on the forefront of rolling out smart mobility solutions in cities around the world."