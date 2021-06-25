



North American PCB industry sales Up 9.1% in May

Total North American PCB shipments in May 2021 were up 9.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 0.2%.

PCB bookings in May rose 24.1% year-over-year. Bookings in May increased 12.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.11. “The PCB industry enjoyed higher orders in May, while shipments were flat with the prior month. PCB shipments, like much of the electronics industry, are being impacted by higher raw material costs and longer lead times for some of these key materials,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The industry will continue to face these constraints in the coming months until markets regain equilibrium.”