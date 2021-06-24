© Optomec

Optomec receives $7M in new orders from repeat customers

Optomec, who focuses on Additive Manufacturing solutions for 3D Metal Printing and 3D Printed Electronics, has recently received more than USD 7 Million worth of new orders from its installed base.

The orders include more than 10 new systems being added to increase capacity for existing users, together with a range of enabling software products and digital process recipes. In one example, a major Defense Electronics OEM has added another two 3D Printed Electronics machines, bringing its total fleet to 10 Aerosol Jet systems, the majority of which are used in production for advanced semiconductor packaging applications. The order has a value of USD 500,000. In another case, a supplier of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for gas turbine engines added a fifth production system for the restoration of turbine blades. This USD 1 Million 3D Metal Printer suggests a return to investment for the aviation sector. “We have seen a marked increase in business activity over the last few months, following COVID’s peak case count in the first quarter,” says David Ramahi, CEO in a press release. “and it seems only natural that the first movers making new investments are our long-time customers, many of whom have proven high ROI’s on our production Additive Manufacturing equipment.”