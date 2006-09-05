Orbotech receives order from<br>Microcircuit Technology

Orbotech has announced that Microcircuit Technology has placed an additional, multi-million dollar order for two Paragon™ laser direct imaging systems and four InFinex™ automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

With this order, Microcircuit will now utilize a total of six Orbotech Paragon LDI systems and eight InFinex systems for the production of advanced IC substrates, making it the largest user of these solutions in Singapore.



