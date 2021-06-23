© Nordson

Nordson ships first unit from new manufacturing facility

Selective soldering systems provider, Nordson Electronics Solutions, has shipped the first SELECT unit from its new manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California, USA, co-located with other Nordson Electronics Solutions production facilities.

The move of SELECT product manufacturing from Liberty Lake, Washington, USA further expands capabilities, offering scalable production, strong continuous improvement culture, and skilled manufacturing teams. In addition, SELECT products are supported globally by more sales managers and technical service staff who cover other Nordson Electronics Solutions products. The new Carlsbad campus employs hundreds of experienced engineering, manufacturing, and service personnel. “We believe these changes to be meaningful in support of our customers and their continued long-term success,” says Florian Strohmayer, Product Line Manager, SELECT Products in a press release. “Our team has worked hard to relocate the operations and to ensure that the expanded field sales and services teams are ready to provide support.”