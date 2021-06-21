© Jabil

Momentum leads to solid results and strong outlook for Jabil

“I’m confident in our plan. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year. We now expect FY21 revenue to be in the neighborhood of $29.5 billion,” says Jabil CEO Mark Mondello.

“Our third quarter performance was outstanding,” says CEO Mark Mondello in a press release. “The combination of strong demand and excellent execution by the team allowed us to deliver $277 million in core operating income on revenue of $7.2 billion.” As the CEO said, Jabil's third quarter net revenue amounted to USD 7.2 billion, up from USD 6.3 billion during the same period last year. The company's Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) showed a YoY revenue growth of 21%, while its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) recorded YoY revenue growth of 8%. U.S. GAAP operating income was USD 239.8 million during the third quarter 2021, compared to USD 59.3 million during the same quester 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the EMS provider expects revenues between USD 7.3 billion to USD 7.9 billion.