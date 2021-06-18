© Mynaric

Mynaric opens serial production facility in Germany

Mynaric announced the opening of its first dedicated serial production facility designed to produce laser communication equipment for the aerospace sector at scale.

Mynaric also announced a 2,000 units per year production rate target for its new serial production facility, substantially increasing previously announced targeted production capacity. The newly opened production facility is located in the immediate vicinity of Mynaric's headquarters at the special research airport Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, Germany. Its size, layout and processes have been set up with a specific focus on scalable production adaptable to the dynamic development expected from the laser communications market and demand across distinct market verticals. Lean manufacturing principles drove the design of the 1,600m² facility whose part flow, workstations, final assembly, and testing capabilities are optimized for efficiency and high throughput production, a press release states. The facility will be operated with up to three 8-hour shifts to achieve the intended production target creating around 200 jobs along the way. "We are very proud to have opened, today, what is to our knowledge the world's first dedicated serial production facility for free-space optics products. We are on the cusp of the industrial age of this technology and we at Mynaric stand by our word to lead the way to enable the large-scale deployment across various applications in aerospace," says Bulent Altan, CEO, Mynaric