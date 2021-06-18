© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

AKKA awarded a EUR 20 Million contract in the Space sector

This multi-year contract, worth about EUR 20 million for AKKA, entails the development of a fleet of 300 state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit satellites integrated with on-ground data networks, having onboard processing, phased array antennas and inter-satellite links.

For the next two years, AKKA will mobilise its European Centers of Expertise, to intervene during the entire product lifecycle from R&D to the launch of satellites. This project will involve up to 100 of the Group’s consultants with advanced skills in all fields of space engineering: system design and architecture definition, mechanical and thermal conception and analysis, embedded software development, critical system testing and global system integration. Stéphane Latieule, Executive VP Aerospace & Defence at AKKA France, commented: “We won this contract thanks to our innovative end-to-end solutions approach. We will focus on technical blocks involving global system engineering, mechanics and thermal, software simulation and testing, operations and avionics. Leveraging on our near 40 years of experience in the aerospace industry, AKKA was the sole competing provider able to deliver the full range of engineering and digital solutions for a project requiring multi-domain synchronization, a challenging schedule and a high production rate”.