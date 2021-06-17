© Gapwaves

Hella cooperates with Swedish radar company

Hella has signed a license and development agreement with Swedish Gapwaves and acquires 10 percent of the company's shares

Gapwaves specialises in waveguide-based antennas. Hella will implement this technology in the next generation of corner radar sensors based on 77 GHz, thus further increasing the performance of its own sensors. Start of series production for a German manufacturer of premium vehicles is planned for 2024, a press release states. "The cooperation with Gapwaves is an important step for us to develop high-performance radar solutions for automated driving functions and thus further expanding our market position in this so important growth area. With the development of increasingly advanced active safety systems as well as self-driving vehicles, the demand for higher resolution radar sensors in particular will increase sharply. We see great potential to further increase the performance of our sensors by integrating Gapwaves' technology," says Michael Jaeger, who is responsible for global driver assistance activities as a member of the Executive Board of the Electronics division at Hella. By concluding the license agreement, Hella receives the right to exclusively use Gapwaves' patented technology for corner radar sensor applications in the automotive sector. At the same time, the company will be actively involved in Hella's radar development activities. "The agreement with Hella is a very special milestone for us. It shows that our innovative antenna technology is sought after in the automotive sector. At the same time, the close cooperation with Hellla gives us important insights into automotive radar applications. We are delighted to now have Hella as a long-term partner from the automotive industry at our side, with whom we can jointly further advance the development of our technology as a core component for safe mobility and automated driving," says Lars-Inge Sjöqvist, CEO of Gapwaves. Gapwaves originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg and was founded in 2011. The company still has its headquarter there. The company currently employs around 30 people and generates annual sales in the single-digit million euro range.