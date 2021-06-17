© Polestar

Swedish electric SUV to be manufactured in the USA

Polestar, Volvo Cars premium electric car brand, says that its first all-electric SUV will be manufactured in the United States.

Named simply Polestar 3, the electric performance SUV will be manufactured alongside new Volvo vehicles at the Volvo Cars production centre in Ridgeville, South Carolina. These new Polestar vehicles built at the plant in South Carolina are targeted for the US market. With this move Polestar has industrial capacity in the two largest single markets for electric vehicles in the world – the USA and China – alongside its headquarters and established sales and distribution capabilities in Europe. “Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina. From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market.” Polestar was launched in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. The Ridgeville plant was opened in 2018 by Volvo Cars. Polestar’s ability to share a production facility with Volvo Cars highlights the significant industrial and financial synergies it generates as result of its ownership structure. “Production in the USA reduces delivery times as well as the environmental impact associated with shipping vehicles around the world. It will even have a positive impact on the price of Polestar 3,” adds Dennis Nobelius, Chief Operating Officer at Polestar. “All of this makes the brand even more competitive in the critical American sales market.” Polestar 3 will debut the new generation of electric vehicle architecture from Volvo Car Group, which has been designed from scratch for full electrification. Production of Polestar 3 is expected to begin globally in 2022. Full product details will be made available at a later date.