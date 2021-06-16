© Yamaha IM (illustration purpose only)

S.D.A appointed Yamaha agent for Slovakia and Czech

Yamaha Motor Europe Factory Automation section has announced a distribution agreement with Slovakia-based S.D.A. s.r.o. to extend sales and customer support for Yamaha industrial robots in Slovakia and Czech Republic.

S.D.A's (Sensors. Drives. Automation) main sales and technical office in Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia.. “Our agreement with S.D.A further strengthens our commitment to helping enterprises in central Europe leverage our technologies for a competitive edge. The team is highly motivated and experienced, with a large number of automation solutions successfully delivered,” says Jumpei Ninomiya, Yamaha FA Sales Manager for Europe, in a press release. “We are confident in our skills and connections to boost Yamaha’s presence here and continue to deliver satisfaction for our customers. The outstanding performance and value provided by the Yamaha robots enable us to transform diverse processes in applications ranging from precision manufacturing to high-speed packaging,” adds Jaroslav Fiľo, Managing Director of SDA.