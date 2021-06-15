© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Camtek keeps on trucking

Since the beginning of April, Camtek Ltd has received orders for inspection and metrology systems totaling about USD 60 million, predominantly for advanced packaging and front-end applications.

The systems are expected to be delivered primarily during the second half of 2021. "I am pleased with the current flow of orders which strengthen our confidence that the business momentum will continue into the second half of 2021. 2021 is shaping up to be another record year for Camtek," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.