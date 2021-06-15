© IDELEC ICAPE

IDELEC and ICAPE Group join forces!

In early June, DELEC, a company specialising in the negotiation of PCBs, technical parts, sub-assemblies, and tools, joined ICAPE Group. The company, based in Annecy, in France will strengthen the presence of the ICAPE Group.

The combination of the two companies is described as a “win-win”, or as Jean-Michel Ducret, the founder of IDELEC puts it: “ICAPE is a French group, which was created the same year as us. I thought about this project carefully and I chose to join ICAPE Group because we share the same values and the same ambitions for IDELEC. While ICAPE Group will benefit from IDELEC's expertise in its chosen sector, this know-how will be increased tenfold, supported and strengthened by the power and global organization of ICAPE Group." The two companies share a similar vision for the future, but it is in their differences where they will find their strengths, as Antoine Lozza, Mergers and Acquisitions Specialist for ICAPE Group explains: “Between IDELEC and ICAPE Group, there is a real synergy but also an excellent complementarity on the activity. While ICAPE Group excels in mass production and industrial support for its customers, IDELEC specializes in small volumes, delivered in 2 to 3 weeks to its customers, some of whom have been linked to the company since its creation in 1999." IDELEC markets it offers everywhere in France and offers the possibility of expanding in border countries, where ICAPE Group is established, such as Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. Cyril Calvignac, CEO of ICAPE Group says that in the short term, the first objectives under the IDELEC-ICAPE name, will be to stabilise and increase sales revenue. "We plan to strengthen the workforce by creating this year a team dedicated to the IDELEC-ICAPE structure and to develop the IDELEC business model internationally," the CEO says. Since its creation back in 1999, ICAPE Group has experienced exponential organic growth over the years. But while the global economy has suffered from the consequences related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAPE Group, with its 19 business units around the world and service office in China, has been able to cope with the constraints brought forth by the pandemic. “The global organization of ICAPE Group is proving particularly effective in this new industrial era, with its constraints and codes. ICAPE Group has been in a spectacular acceleration phase since the second half of 2020. This is why we are working on the development of our group on two axes. By creating new business units and proposing to other structures to join us, we provide a rapid, comprehensive, and efficient response to our clients," says Thierry Ballenghien, President and Founder of ICAPE Group. It wasn't long ago that ICAPE Group acquired German company BA-Elektroniks, and now just a few months later the group continues its expansion with IDELEC. In the press release the company also states that other mergers and acquisitions projects are currently under consideration in many countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the United States, and Japan, something which Evertiq will watch closely.