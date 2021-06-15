© Scanfil

A fire-fighting robot developed in Sweden - by Scanfil

Realisator Robotics has, together with Scanfil and in close cooperation with the larger Swedish Rescue Services and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), developed a fire-fighting robot Fumo.

The industrialisation of the fire-fighting robot is being conducted at Scanfil Åtvidaberg in Sweden. The fire-fighting robot is a remote-controlled multifunctional search and support robot aiming for a better, and safer, work environment for the fire-fighters. For the fire brigades the addiction of Fumo is argued to bring increased tactical operational capability. The multipurpose characteristic means that Fumo can, among others, be used to extinguish fire in for example electrical cars, search for people or dangerous objects in areas with zero visibility conditions, indicate gas leak, pull waterfilled heavy fire hoses, among others, and all this while the the operator is positioned at a safe distance. “Fumo is a result of a long development work which started already 11 years ago,” says Realisator Robotics founder and CEO Thomas Eriksson in a press release. “To go from an idea to an industrialised product is a tricky path. Especially industrialisation is difficult, but we are very satisfied with our cooperation with Scanfil and their way to guide us to a successful result.” Realisator Robotics approached Scanfil back in 2019, and since then the collaboration has continued. There is already some competition in the market for fire-fighting search and support robots, but the market today is described as very immature and still showing a lot of potential. “Both Scanfil and Realisator Robotics see a lot of potential in this project. There is a global market for these kinds of products which can save human lives and make fire-fighters dangerous and valuable work slightly easier and less dangerous,” says Scanfil Åtvidaberg’s Managing Director Steve Creutz.