Hellmann invests in New Zealand for Techtronic Industries

The full-service provider Hellmann Worldwide Logistics announces a EUR 28 million lease and development investment with Auckland Airport to establish a new 19'200 square metre ambient warehousing complex dedicated to multinational manufacturer Techtronic Industries (TTI).

From the new warehouse, Hellmann will handle full-service contract logistics services for its long-standing customer TTI, a press release reads. The 16'000 square metre warehousing complex will enable storage for up to 29'000 pallets at up to ten pallet levels high. “The fact that we built an individually tailored warehouse for TTI further cements Hellmann´s business relationship with the client, which is a world leader in global brands such as MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools. The new warehouse is designed to build in flexibility and scale to adapt and grow as TTI’s requirements of tomorrow develop. For example, the complex will have no columns and enhanced floor specifications which allows for future investments in innovative robotic-based material handling and automation solutions. At the same time Hellmann has developed an environmentally-sustainable and highly-efficient facility both for their staff and clients,” says Chris McCagney, Managing Director Hellmann New Zealand. TTI Australia and New Zealand Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Grant Edhouse says the development would be vital to accommodating his business’ continuing, rapid expansion in New Zealand. “We needed a new facility with a longer-term contract logistics arrangement to support our future growth,” he says. “The extended height, capacity, operational efficiency and flexibility of the complex has been specifically developed to cater for TTI’s needs for a considerable period of time. By consolidating our operations into this new complex, we will be able to optimize and future proof our supply chain to the benefit of our retail partners and end users of our products.”