© Hanza

Hanza invests to further develop its operations in Sweden

Swedish EMS provider Hanza is experiencing continued good market development and will therefore expands its operations in Sweden. The company is investing approximately SEK 25 million (EUR 2.48 million) to strengthening its operations.

The company offers product manufacturing through six manufacturing clusters, and in order to meet a good sales development, an expansion of its manufacturing cluster Sweden will be carried out. This includes investments and the opening of a new technology department, a press release reads. In mechanics, an investment package is implemented, that includes machines for bending and welding of sheet metal, to a total of approximately SEK 18 million (EUR 1.78 million). In electronics, the company will this week be opening a new coating department of approximately 200 square metres. Three fully automated lines for coating and bonding have been installed, which means that Hanza can offer circuit boards for tough environments as part of its manufacturing concept. Additionally, the company invests in further surface mounting machines to a total of approximately SEK 7 millon (EUR 695,000). "The pandemic has highlighted the disadvantage of using several manufacturers who delivers separate parts of the product," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza in the press release. “Now product companies are experiencing an increase in volume, and flexibility in the manufacturing chain will be a competitive advantage. Hanza offers this through complete and regional manufacturing.”