Softwires receive ERP order from Graphic Plc

Softwires Limited is pleased to announce the receipt of an important order from Graphic Plc for its flagship Printed Circuit Professional (PCP2) product.

After considerable specification assessment and against stiff competition from several major international system vendors Graphic Plc selected PCP2 as its preferred ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system solution, fully integrated modules from Sales Management for quotations and orders, through Production and Process Engineering (including online job tracking and automatic route card / build sheet generation), Data Capture from the manufacturing cycle, Quality Management, Stock Control, to Sales Contact Management and Document Management also incorporating a Mobile Production Control capability (dynamic PDA wireless connection), and providing integrated Engineering control and Data Management solutions.



Mr Roger Delen Softwires MD commented “Graphic Plc is an important industry leader, so for Softwires it represents a significant and important business partnership… it further confirms our position as Europe's leading provider of integrated enterprise software solutions to the PCB Industry.”



Jon Kelsey, Graphic Plc IT Manager identified PCP2 as the ERP system best placed to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding market in which products are becoming more complex and diverse, and where the business and factory control requirements are becoming more exacting.