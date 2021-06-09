© ESIA

Global semiconductor market slated to grow by 19.7% in 2021

Worldwide semiconductor market is forecasted to be USD 527 billion in 2021 – an in-crease of 19.7% from 2020 – reports the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) based on the latest WSTS forecast data.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) has released its new semiconductor market forecast generated in May 2021. WSTS expects the worldwide semiconductor market growth to rise from 6.8% in 2020 to outstanding 19.7% in the year 2021, which corresponds to a market size of USD 527 billion. The largest growth contributors are Memory with 31.7%, followed by Sensors with 22.4% and Analog with 21.7%. All other major product categories are also expected to show double-digit growth-rates, with the exceptions of Optoelectronics with 9.8% and MOS Micro with 8.1%. In 2021, Asia Pacific (including China) is forecasted to show the strongest growth rate with 23.5%, followed by Europe with 21.1%, Japan 12.7% and Americas with 11.1%. Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to further grow in 2022 For 2022, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow to by 8.8% to US$ 573 billion, driven by a double-digit growth of the Memory category. All regions are expected again to show positive growth rates.