KSG qualified for Panasonic Megtron 6

After successfully passing the UL test of the sample sets, German PCB manufacturer KSG has received the UL listing for the production of bare PCBs with the high-frequency material Megtron 6.

"From now on, we are able to apply the designation 'M6' for multilayer boards with Megtron 6 material (and 'S6' for double-sided boards). As one of the first PCB manufacturers in Europe, we have qualified for the new Multiple Solder Limits required by UL. In contrast to the previously common thermostatic stress test according to TM 650 2.6.8, the samples were subjected to a reflow simulation according to TM 650 2.6.27A (6 reflow cycles with maximum temperature 260°C)", the company states in a press release. Megtron 6 is a material from the manufacturer Panasonic, which is characterised by a low electricity constant and very low loss factor. In addition, it is very temperature-resistant. The material has been used worldwide for high-frequency applications with high signal transmission rates for years. The material is mainly used in information and communication infrastructure equipment, such as that needed for 5G. Such applications can be, for example, high-end servers, routers, switches or wireless base stations.