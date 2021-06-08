© Veri

Finnish Veri raises $4M to ship sensor to monitor blood sugar

Finnish helthtech company Veri has raised USD 4 million in a seed round, led by PROFounders, and accompanied by Lifeline Ventures, Accel with angel investors like Johannes Schildt (CEO and co-founder of Kry/Livi) and Kristian Ranta (CEO and co-founder of Meru Health). The round also includes previous pre-seed investment by Lifeline Ventures.

In a press release, the company states that they started building Veri because they all had issues with their own health and weren't pleased by how these issues were tackled. "We wanted to build something that would promote prevention, transparency and collaboration to the medical and the health community. The idea of empowering people to take charge of their own health grew extremely strong within us. After all, as history tells, underdog communities and individuals start revolutions," the press release reads. The result was a product, which is a combination of Veri’s app and the wearable glucose sensor, offering an approach to help people make better food choices. "For the last year we've been extremely focused on building the product together with our, today 1,500 people strong, community. We've talked with hundreds about the ways we should further develop our product and make it as valuable and as intuitive as possible. We've grown our team of 4 Veritians to 15. We've made progress but are no way close to being done," the company writes. With the new funding, the company says it will focus on further developing the product, scaling its team, and catering Veri to even more people. "We are thrilled to announce that Veri will begin shipping to US-based customers this week," the press release ends.