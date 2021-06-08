© Incap Corporation

Lock-down extended - Incap ramps up its factories in India

It was on May 10th that the EMS provider announced that it had temporarily closed down its factories in Tumkur until 24 May 2021. However, once May 24 came around the lock-down was extended until 7 June 2021 and Incap was given permission for partial operation of its factories. Now, the lock-down has been extended once again but Incap continues to ramp up.

Currently, the lock-down in Karnataka has been extended until 14 June 2021. Incap’s factories in India have been operating with reduced capacity since 24 May 2021 and Incap continues to ramp up the production to be able to begin full operation on 14 June 2021. “We are fully committed to support the local government in its actions to contain the virus and to protect the health and safety of our employees. In addition to following strict restrictions guaranteeing social distancing at our factories, we continue to organise vaccination drives in order to help our employees and their families get vaccinated. To support the local community, we have donated computers for the centre that is in charge of the monitoring and controlling the pandemic situation of the Tumkur area. As we are ramping up our production, we will continue to focus on limiting the effects that the current restrictions may have on our customer deliveries,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap, in a press release. The company says that the closure and the partial operations of the Indian factories have not impacted the company’s outlook for 2021; in which Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.