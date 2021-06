© gleighly dreamstime.com

For those that still hasn't realised, Stellantis is the name of new group resulting from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA. The group currently has t wo gigafactory projects in Europe, one in France and one in Germany. The two sites represent a total investment of EUR 5 billion. Italy being a main manufacturing hub for Stellantis, having a battery factory there would make sense. The current gigafactory projects are currently scheduled to start up in mid-2021. Initially the factories will have a capacity of 8 GWh initially, which will later increase to 24 GWh. Once both plants are up and running at full speed in 2030, the combined capacity will 48 GWh. This would represent the production of one million batteries a year.