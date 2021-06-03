Region 1Q2021 4Q2020 1Q2020 1Q2021/4Q2020 1Q2021/1Q2020 Korea 7.31 4.02 3.36 82% 118% China 5.96 5.02 3.50 19% 70% Taiwan 5.71 4.87 4.02 17% 42% Japan 1.66 1.93 1.68 -14% -1% North America 1.34 1.58 1.93 -15% -30% Rest of World 1.02 1.08 0.44 -6% 130% Europe 0.58 0.96 0.64 -39% -9% Total 23.57 19.46 15.57 21% 51%

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region: