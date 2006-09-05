Companies risking fines<br>to avoid RoHS compliance costs

According to Electronic News many companies are trying to avoid the large costs related to the RoHS compliance processes.

In order to meet the requirements of the RoHS directive there are many large costs to take to become compliant such as investments in equipment and education of personnel. Many companies are trying to avoid these costs and are even willing to take the risk of beeing fined by the governments and the authorities.