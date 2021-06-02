© Isola Group

Isola’s new US manufacturing facility is up and running

Isola has completed the final construction phase on the company's new 118'000 square feet facility located in Chandler Arizona. The new manufacturing facility will produce copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multi-layer PCBs.

The facility houses corporate headquarters, a fully equipped research laboratory and the most recent addition, the company's new lamination and fabrication facility which was designed to serve US fabricators need for quick turnaround and prototype business, a press release reads. Isola says that the lamination system was custom designed to allow critical path orders to be inserted into the process without interrupting the overall flow of production. The highly automated facility has completed all shakedown testing and has been certified for production. Customer qualification samples have begun to ship to Insulectro and Isola customers. “We anticipate our new QTA facility will provide an incredible amount of flexibility for our PCB customers that produce prototypes and small lot production. Our highly automated and flexible production systems will reduce lead times and ultimately our end user customers time to market,” Sean Mirshafiei, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer says in the press release.