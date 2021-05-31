© Katek

KATEK shows strong growth in the first quarter

German EMS provider, KATEK, kicks off the fiscal year of 2021 with a strong first quarter showing an increase in sales of about 48%. Sales in the first quarter amounted to EUR 137,5 million, compared with EUR 92,7 million for the same period last year.

The company says that the organic growth impulses were the results of, among other things, High Value Electronics projects in the eMobility and Renewables areas, each of which recorded significant double-digit growth. "The high demand demonstrates our strong positioning in promising growth markets such as electromobility and renewable energy. The medical technology sector also continues to offer a great deal of potential. In general, the progressive "electronification" of the world is increasing the need for innovative electronics partners for German and European industry - we can currently see this in the very high customer demand and the overflowing order books," says Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE in a press release. The company is reporting first quarter EBITDA of EUR 16,4 million, a significant increase of some 400% from EUR 4.1 million during the same quarter 2020. The EBITDA margin was thus 12% (previous year: 4,4%). "KATEK Leipzig GmbH will provide a valuable addition to KATEK's strategic profile for high-quality electronics solutions with its expertise, its technology know-how, for example in the field of eMobility, and its own products in the telecare sector. We are also expanding the site this year so that we can offer our rapid prototyping services to customers in the region, including in the semiconductor industry," says Rainer Koppitz. Operating EBITDA (adjusted) excluding one-time factors of EUR 7,1 million in the first quarter of 2021 was also significantly higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 4,3 million, at around 65%. The EBITDA margin (adjusted) improved from 4,6% to 5,2%. After the successful start to the year, the company has set its target for the full year 2021. KATEK sees the goal of clearly exceeding half a billion euro in sales in 2021.