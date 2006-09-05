PCB | September 05, 2006
Labtech to showcase new products at European Microwave Show in Manchester
A range of new products and services offered by specialist high technology company Labtech will be showcased at the European Microwave Show in Manchester from September 12-14.
The UK-based company, which has centres of manufacturing excellence in Presteigne and Milton Keynes, recognises the show as key to its development of its customer base in Europe.
Sales and marketing director Bob Lowther, who will be attending the show with the company's business development manager Ian Reeves, says Labtech has a very positive message to tell following a successful year.
The company sees great potential in its focused turnkey microwave MIC assembly service for customers who are looking for outsourcing solutions. It has also recently launched a new range of 2-18Ghz Broadband Microwave amplifiers, Detector Log Video Amplifers (DLVAs) and 2-18Ghz Gain Modules.
Labtech offers a comprehensive build-to-print microwave module and component manufacturing service, including design support, fully automatic chip placement and wire bonding, thin film circuit manufacturing, box build assembly, microwave printed circuit board manufacture, RF machining and microwave alignment and test up to 40Ghz.
The European Microwave Show, which is being held at the GMEX Centre, is one of only two major exhibitions that Labtech is attending this year - the other was the MTT-S Show in San Francisco in June.
Mr Lowther said the Manchester show was important to help the company to further penetrate the European market and to continue to support existing customers with its products and services.
"There is definitely a need for a European based manufacturer providing the range of services that we offer," he added. "Labtech's area of expertise lies in four key areas of activity - microwave and high-rel printed circuit boards, Broadband microwave components, MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits) packaging solutions and microwave MIC assembly - and many of our customers utilise either one or all of our services, which can be bundled into our unique turnkey offering."
The company has two divisions, Labtech Circuits in Presteigne and Labtech Microwave in Milton Keynes. Together they employ a workforce of 126 and provide services to customers in the defence, space, SatCom and telecommunication markets.
Labtech Microwave offers a range of passive and active Microwave Components, Low Noise and MultiOctave Amplifiers, MultiOctave PIN Diode Switches, DLVAs, Thin Film Microwave Circuit Manufacture, Box-Build Assembly and Build-to-Print Microwave Module Assembly and Test.
Labtech Circuits manufactures Microwave PCBs, MMIC Packaging Solutions and offers an RF Machining service.
Labtech is a subsidiary of Intelek plc, which supplies leading edge electronic components and systems for the satellite, wireless communications and aerospace sectors.
