North American EMS industry up 10.5 percent in April
Total North American EMS shipments in April 2021 were up 10.5 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, April shipments fell 11.9 percent.
The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.62. EMS bookings in April rose 22.6 percent year-over-year and but decreased 14.0 percent from the previous month, writes the industry associatoin IPC. “The North American EMS industry once again hit a new record this month with the book-to-bill ratio hitting another all-time high,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “It is clear supply constraints and other disruptions are stymieing production while at the same time orders continue to be very strong. As a result, backlogs continue to build in the electronics supply chain.” © IPC