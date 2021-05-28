© Viscom AG

Zollner opts for new iX7059 3D AXI generation from Viscom

Zollner Elektronik AG has bought two 3D X-ray systems of the latest generation iX7059 PCB Inspection XL from Viscom AG. Both systems replace outdated inspection systems for assemblies for customers from the industrial electronics sector.

"For us, the challenge was to find an adequate successor for our previous X-ray inspection system. One that both covers the already well-thought-out functionalities of the existing systems and as well as the future requirements of our customers. Issues such as printed circuit boards with excess length and weight have to be matched with increasing miniaturization. Another wish was to be able to inspect assemblies inline - and this with decreasing cycle times - in connection with increasing quality requirements. Since the iX7059 PCB Inspection XL from Viscom meets these requirements, we decided to buy two systems" , explains Andreas Koller, responsible for Global Engineering Testing Technology at Zollner Elektronik AG. "We will use both inspection systems as test islands", continues Koller. The iX7059 PCB Inspection XL replace systems that have been used for many years in inline production and that no longer meet the new requirements, a press release reads.