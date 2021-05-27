© Jabil

Jabil connects with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology

Cogiscan announces a corporate-wide global machine connectivity initiative for Jabil. As part of Jabil’s digital transformation strategy, they have chosen to install Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology on 2,000+ SMT machines globally.

“After our internal evaluation demonstrated that Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology would allow us to connect the majority of our SMT equipment within a few months, they became our top choice to accelerate our digital transformation and enable us to move towards a more predictable environment. Additionally, the Co-NECT platform offers the richest data among the alternatives that we evaluated”, said Colin Reid, senior director of digital factory at Jabil in a press release. “We are very proud to be part of Jabil’s digital factory initiative. Jabil was already recognized as leading the way for digital transformation in our industry; and now, they are taking the necessary steps to further increase their competitive edge. This investment demonstrates that our Co-NECT technology is a critical part of the puzzle for electronic manufacturers that want to accelerate digital transformation”, said François Monette, chief business development officer at Cogiscan.