EDITOR'S NOTE_ Translation: A stretch of forest near Grünheide (LOS) burned tonight. According to initial findings, strangers destroyed power cables that were used to run the Tesla Gigafactory and supply Erkner (a village located close by). Forensics are currently on site. The #LKA Brandenburg leads the investigation on site.

A letter of confession appeared soon afterwards. Under the author's name "Vulkangruppe: Against the Progress of Destruction" it says: "In the night 25th to 26th of may 2021 we attacked the electricity supply at the construction site of Tesla‘s Giga-Factory in Berlin-Grünheide by setting six main high voltage cables on fire." "Target was the sabotage of the construction site of Tesla‘s Giga-Factory. Putting an end to the ideology of unlimited technological progress and the global destruction of the planet will not happen just by nice words", it continues. Tesla originally wanted to start manufacturing the Model Y compact SUV in Grünheide in July 2021. However, the application has to go through a formal approval process again. Tesla decided to also integrate a battery factory on the site; something that was not included in the current application. In Tesla's latest quarterly report, the company states that production start and deliveries are now scheduled for the end of 2021.