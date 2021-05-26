© Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger opens high tech module factory in Freiberg, Germany

After opening the solar cell production in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt) few days ago, Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is now opening its high tech module factory in Freiberg (Saxony) as planned.

After the renovation of the former Solarworld factory in only 8 months and the installation of the SmartWire production lines, there is an annual nominal capacity of 0.4 GW or about 3000 modules per day after the completion of the ramp-up. This most modern and environmentally friendly manufacturing facility in Europe of its kind provides more than 200 new, highly qualified jobs. The expansion to 1 GW - instead of 0.8 GW as planned before at the Freiberg site - is prepared and will be targeted as soon as possible, creating further jobs, a press release states. With the opening of both production facilities, the securing of all supply chains and the establishment of the manufacturing and sales organizations, key milestones along Meyer Burger's transformation from a pure equipment and technology provider to an integrated manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules have been achieved according to plan. Heterojunction-based solar cells have the advantage over conventional cells that they can convert more sunlight into energy. The SmartWire cell interconnection technology developed and patented by Meyer Burger in Switzerland further increases the efficiency of the modules and ensures an above-average lifetime. Furthermore, Meyer Burger modules are completely lead-free compared to competitive products. The modules can be recycled in line with the circular economy. CEO Gunter Erfurt: "I am looking forward to the start of module production in Freiberg and to this top-class round of talks. The innovative power of the solar industry and a forward-looking industrial policy can create thousands of sustainable jobs in Germany and Europe."