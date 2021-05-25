© Hisense Europe Electronics

Hisense intends to significantly increase TV production in Velenje

TV production at the Hisense Europe Electronics factory in Velenje, Slovakia was launched at the beginning of the year, and today the facility employs more than 750 employees

Representatives of the Slovenian government and the Chinese-owned group Hisense Europe Electronics have signed an agreement under which the state will provide close to EUR 1 million in subsidies for the company's TV set factory at the existing Gorenje operation in Velenje. The agreement represents 25% of the total value of the investment planned until the end of 2023. The agreement was signed by the Minister of Economic Development and Technology, Zdravko Počivalšek and Chao Liu, the managing director of the Hisense Europe Electronics plant in Slovenia. The Hisense Europe Electronics factory is located within the existing Gorenje production site in Velenje, and production takes place in three shifts on four automatic production lines and an additional manual line intended for the production of 70- and 75-inch TV sets. The factory produces between 6,000 and 7,000 TV sets per day, which means that in its first year 2.5 million devices made for European markets. The company says that it intends to increase the production capacity to almost 4 million TV sets per year within the next two years. The plant is expected to employ 1,200 people by then. “The nearly 1 million Euro grant approved by the government to increase the production capacity of Hisense’s TV factory makes a significant contribution to the development of the region by creating more than 700 new jobs" says Minister Zdravko Počivalšek, in a press release. The decision to increase the capacity of the factory, which has more than doubled the original number of employees since its opening, is based on a significant expansion of the sales markets with access to Gorenje's distribution network in almost all European countries and increased TV orders.