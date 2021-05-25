© otnaydur dreamstime.com

VIA optronics to acquire Germaneers

VIA optronics AG a supplier of interactive display systems and solutions has closed a definitive agreement under which VIA will acquire Germaneers GmbH, a high-tech engineering company focusing on automotive system integration and user interfaces.

“We are pleased to announce our first acquisition as a public company, following our strategy of acquiring smaller high-tech firms with specific know how and expertise that complement our own capabilities and support the expansion of our R&D organization,” says Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA in a press release. “With Germaneers, we are not only gaining additional visibility and recognition among the German OEM base, but we are expanding our engagement well into the early concept phase of a car. Together with Germaneers we can deliver technologically advanced cockpit integrations with sophisticated user interfaces, camera integration for surround view or mirror replacement and touch features.” The two companies have worked together successfully for more than two years providing cockpit solutions. Germaneers was founded in 2009 by Sebastian Schnabel and Andreas Dornhof and has made a name for it self with human machine interfaces (HMI), sensor and camera solutions. “With the acquisition of Germaneers we are able to engage much earlier in the auto product lifecycle and provide fully integrated solutions in very early lifecycle phases,” says Daniel Jürgens, CFO of VIA. “With this transaction, we are clearly increasing our addressable market within, but not limited to, the automotive end-market.” “We have comprehensive skills and know-how in the automotive market and provide outstanding solutions, but to date have had a limited customer base,” adds Sebastian Schnabel, co-founder and Managing Director of Germaneers. “With VIA we now gain global scale and, what is most valuable, a great and reliable partner sharing the same quality mindset and vision. We look forward to developing great solutions and delivering outstanding growth together.” Mr. Schnabel and Mr. Dornhof will take on key roles within VIA’s research and development organisation with a focus on electronic and mechanical design.