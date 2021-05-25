© MFSY

MFS Technology awarded ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certificate

MFS Technology was recently awarded the ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certificate for its Yiyang factory (MFSY) in Hunan, China.

MFSY was also awarded IATF 16949 letter of conformity earlier, a short press statement reads. MFSY is the fourth plant built by MFS Technologies and was completed last year. Within a short span of time, MFSY started volume production in June 2020. Specialising in full-automated production of roll-to-roll double-sided FPC, it is also equipped with class-1000 clean room for drilling, imaging and coverlay layup processes. MFSY also provide SMT assembly as a 1-stop solution provider. MFSY is currently supplying to several first tier local and overseas automotive equipment makers against the backdrop of worldwide automotive component shortage as manufacturers work extensively to secure parts for their customers, the announcement closes.