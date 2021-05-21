© BSU Inc.

BSU gets ISO 9001 Quality recertification

BSU Inc., a growing EMS company, recently completed its ISO 9001:2015 recertification following the company’s relocation to Austin, Texas.

In making the announcement, Cathy Chamseddine, CEO, said, "Being awarded ISO 9001 recertification makes a clear statement of BSU’s commitment to maintaining and improving our products and services to the highest standards for the benefit of our customers. For us, ISO 9001 provides a framework for constantly assessing the good practices that we have always respected and worked to maintain and it reveals many operational benefits that will lead to improving our business outcomes. BSU Inc’s overall commitment to quality in work practice and customer service is defined through our Processes and Procedures. Through each of these processes, the Quality Management System is aligned with the goals and strategic direction of our organization."