ACTEL adds new FAE for the Nordic and Baltics

Actel Europe today announced the appointment of Rouzbeh Hosseinalikhani as a Field Applications Engineer (FAE) for the Nordic and Baltic countries.

He will support customers designing consumer, automotive, industrial, medical, high-reliability and telecommunications products using Actel's nonvolatile field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). He will be based in Sweden and report to Göran Rosén, Actel's Nordic sales manager.



Rosén, commenting on the appointment, "The Nordics continue to play a key role in the development of Actel's global customer base. In fact, we have recently seen a tremendous increase in the number of opportunities we are working on in this region. Therefore, the additional hands-on local support that an experienced FAE like Rouzbeh can offer will be a significant boost to Nordic customers designing next-generation electronics products using Actel FPGAs."



Hosseinalikhani has more than seven years experience in the electronics industry within the Nordic region. He has had a career, ranging from working in small start-ups to global players such as Ericsson and Cadence Design Systems. Previous responsibilities include ASIC design, design verification, technical sales and support. In his most recent post, Hosseinalikhani worked for Cadence as an FAE for the Nordic region. He holds a BS in electronic engineering from The Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.