DuPont invests in R&D and manufacturing resources in Europe

DuPont Mobility & Materials says it is investing USD 5 million in capital and operating resources at its manufacturing facilities in Germany and Switzerland to increase capacity for its high-performance automotive adhesives.

The investment will expand capacity to support growing demand for advanced mobility solutions for vehicle electrification. New equipment has been delivered and installed that will increase manufacturing capacity as well as accelerate delivery of product samples to customers. “As we see continued recovery of the global automotive market, we’re closely collaborating with our customers in Europe to deliver innovative advanced mobility solutions to meet their business needs,” says Tina Wu, Vice-President and General Manager, Advanced Solutions, DuPont Mobility & Materials, in a press release. “This investment reinforces our commitment to increase capacity and accelerate growth in hybrid and fully-electric vehicles.” At the facilities DuPont manufactures products such as thermal interface materials that help support battery thermal management during hybrid/electric vehicle charging; structural adhesives for vehicle body structure and battery bonding as well as multi-material bonding adhesives for vehicle body structure bonding, and battery sealing and assembly.