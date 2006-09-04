Stronger sales of benchtop SMT equipment

According to Frost & Sullivan the sales of benchtop SMT equipment for low-volume and high-mix production is on a steady rise.

“Being an intensely competitive and fast-paced industry, electronics relies on constant innovation and improvement of its products to sustain interest among customers,” said analyst Deepa Mathew.



“SMT benchtop equipment plays a crucial role by providing a high degree of flexibility and desired performance to suit low-volume, high-mix production requirements”, he adds.