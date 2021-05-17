© Synetronics Bestückungs AG

Synetronics invests in 3D AOI from Koh Young

Synetronics Bestückungs AG, an EMS specialist from Mümliswil, Switzerland, is investing in the 3D AOI "Zenith Alpha HS +" from Koh Young and lays the foundation for sustainable quality and process improvements.

Synetronics Bestückungs AG offers its customers an "all from one source" service, from development to prototype creation, SMD or THT series production to the assembly of the finished component. Now the EN ISO 13485 certified company is turning its back on manual visual inspection and is investing in a complete test coverage with the 3D AOI "Zenith Alpha HS +". "The metrological principle of the system and the resulting measurement and repeat accuracy are absolutely convincing," says Tobias Schwöble, Production Manager Electronics Manufacturing at Synetronics and explains the decision in favour of the system. The EMS specialist, who manufactures in small to medium-sized series for customers from the medical technology and apparatus engineering industries, now bases process decisions on reproducible measurement results: Using the KSMART tools, a collection of web-based analysis tools, all orders can be viewed and any errors can be traced down to board and componentlevel. "The data management of the AOI has many advantages for us," confirms Schwöble, "the measurement results are completely traceable and our processes become transparent." According to Schwöble, an important criterion in the decision was, in addition to high test coverage, reliable support. "With the Alpha HS + we see our requirements met in all respects," says Tobias Schwöble happily. The system is technically supported by SmartRep GmbH, which, with the largest Koh Young application team in Europe, is responsible for service and sales of Koh Young systems in the entire D-A-CH region.