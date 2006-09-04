Farnell In One awarded Panasonic for<br>the second year in a row

Farnell InOne has been for the second year running presented with a special award by Panasonic Industrial Europe.

The distributor award for demand creation was recently presented to Farnell InOne by Andy Cranke, Panasonic UK, Ireland and Northern Europe Distribution Sales Manager, in recognition of the continued sales growth and excellent customer service levels achieved.



Andy Cranke, Panasonic Europe Distribution Director comments: "This award for 'demand creation and sales growth' is thoroughly deserved by Farnell InOne for an impressive second year.



Ferdinand Leicher, Director of Electronic Design & Product Management, Europe & Asia Pacific at Farnell InOne comments: "Having worked with Panasonic for over ten years, we have developed an in-depth understanding of customer requirements and how these can be met by the Panasonic range - the award is a direct reflection of this as we have driven unrivalled sales.