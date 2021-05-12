© KORE Power

KORE Power is eying three potential sites for US battery plant

Evertiq has previously reported that the battery cell technology company is scouting U.S. locations for a one million square foot lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant. KORE Power now announces that it has narrowed down its search to locations in either Arizona, Florida or Texas.

The planned one million square foot manufacturing facility will support up to 12 GWh of battery cell production. The company's executive team has completed its research work for the final three sites and is now evaluating the benefits of each state, region, and specific site. KORE Power is a young company, founded back in 2018 and focuses on the development of battery cell technology for the energy storage and electric transportation industries. The new manufacturing facility will add to the company's current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, which the company is currently in the process of scaling up to 6 GWh in order to serve the rapidly growing battery market. The new battery cell manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 3'000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at the selected site. “We are delivering critical capacity in a market that’s starved for supply as we support the U.S. and global communities becoming greener,” says Lindsay Gorrill, KORE Power CEO in a press release. “Because we use proprietary software in our battery management systems, maintain the rights over our battery cell intellectual property and have influence over our minerals and materials process, we can quickly serve customers and adapt to changing needs, in an environment when many others are reportedly sold out until 2022.” The company plans to announce its final decision for where is will establish its U.S. manufacturing facility during the summer of 2021.