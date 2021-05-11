© Eurocircuits

Continued investments at Eurocircuits operations

Every year the company invests in its operations, something that has been seen as a key element to its success. And for 2021, the company will invest EUR 7 million in its two factories in Hungary and Germany.

With its new investment Eurocircuits will prioritise the ongoing environmental and sustainability project according to ISO 26000. The company says in a press release that it is investing over EUR 2 million in renewable energy production and in infrastructure to reduce water and energy consumption, zero waste production, the reduction of air pollution and climate-neutral transport. "We believe that these measures will give us a competitive advantage over our non-European competitors. Above all, we believe that sustainability will secure the future of our Europe," the company writes. The company is celebrating its 30 year anniversary in 2021, and after three decades of being in business Eurocircuits now employs 450 and manufactures PCBs and offer assembly services from its two modern factories in Hungary and Germany. As a 30 year old company, Eurocircuits processes more than 110’000 orders per year. However, despite the success there is also a sense of melancholy. 30 years ago the European PCB market accounted for more than 40% of the global PCB production market – now it only accounts for 2.5%. China alone produces more than 50% of all PCBs globally. "This dependence, like that which exists for other electronic components, is dangerous and could cost Europe dearly, as we have seen in the past couple of years," says managing partner Dirk Stans in the press release.