DEK to distribute MicroStencil in US, Asia

DEK has been named as the sole distributor for the MicroStencil product range in Asia and the Americas.

Under the terms of the agreement, DEK's new Platinum offering will incorporate the entire MicroStencil product portfolio to deliver pioneering stencil technology for ultra-fine-pitch printing to customers in these regions, according to Electronicstalk.



"Having built up a successful business partnership with DEK, I have complete confidence in its ability to extend the reach of the MicroStencil range", MicroStencil CEO Gwyn Pugh explained.



"DEK's extensive sales and support infrastructure will provide the perfect platform for MicroStencil Technology to be made available to vast global markets", he added.



"As a technology leader, it is imperative that the commitment to innovation that underpins this status is reflected throughout our diverse range of advanced stencil technologies", comments Neil McRaild, DEK Americas General Manager.



"In a move informed by customer demand, the launch of the new Platinum range will accommodate an emerging niche in our stencil range at the high end of the market, in addition to managing the future growth requirements of our worldwide customer base", he added.