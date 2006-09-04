Healthcare applications of Smart Cards in Europe

The benefits of greater speed and accuracy will promote the use of smart cards across the European healthcare sector.

The resultant improvements in quality of treatment due to more efficient patient data management, will underline the appeal of healthcare smart cards. At the same time, enhanced interoperability between regional and national healthcare systems will increase reliance on smart cards applications in the healthcare system.



“The need for efficiency in patient data management along with changing demographics

demands the implementation of smart cards in healthcare”, says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rahul Philip Mampallil.



“Moreover, smart card implementation will assist both healthcare professionals and

patients in cases of accidents and emergencies, by facilitating immediate access to

the patient's medical data.



The ability to make vital information on patients readily available, especially during emergencies and accidents, will further underline the appeal of smart cards in the healthcare sector.