© Incap

Incap keeps investing in India - third factory on the horizon

The EMS provider has made a decision to invest in a third factory in Tumkur, Karnataka in India. The construction is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021, and the opening of the new factory is currently planned to take place in the second quarter of 2022.

Incap is currently already in the midst of an expansion project in India which is set to increase the capacity at its existing two factories. The current expansion is estimated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. After the ongoing expansion has been completed, the total area of the factory will be close to 16'000 square metres. The planned third factory will add another 8ä500 square metres to Incap’s production capacity, a press release reads. “The EMS market demand has continued strong despite the current short term coronavirus pandemic related challenges, and we see the strong trend continuing. Through the new capacity expansion, we will be able to respond to the increasing demand and serve our customers even better,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap. The value of the investment in the new, third, factory is approximately EUR 4.2 million. Incap’s Tumkur factories are located near Bangalore in India and they specialise in the manufacturing of electronics and box-build products. The focus is on industrial customers such as automation, power generation and telecom companies. The factories serve customers all over the world and employ approximately 1'400 people.