Syntronic continues to grow in Canada - expands to Montreal

Swedish design house Syntronic is reinforcing its presence in Canada by expanding into the city of Montreal. The company's first Canadian office based in Ottawa recently embarked on a substantial recruitment drive due to the increasingly high demand from North American customers. The Montreal expansion forms part of a strategy to offer customers service with greater proximity.

To lead the new site in Montreal, Syntronic has appointed Pierre Olivier as Site Manager for the new expansion. He will have an initial focus to set up a carrier grade engineering team focused on delivering complex engineering solutions and services to a number of the company's existing and new customers. In Canada, Syntronic’s engineering teams work with technology and product companies in Telecom, Automotive, Defence, Robotics, Industrial and Medtech to help develop their next gen solutions. The team has accumulated expertise within areas such as RF, Digital, Embedded SW, AI, machine learning, big data analytics, UX, mobile and full-stack design. The company says in a press release that it expects to grow its Montreal presence rapidly with the goal to have a team of 100 employees locally within in the next 15-24 months. Pierre Olivier who will lead this new venture brings over 30 years of experience in embedded products, having worked in different roles throughout his career in the wireless and broadcast industries. Most recently, Pierre worked as Embedded Software Manager for Grass Valley, leading development efforts for a line of broadcast-grade audio/video processing blades.