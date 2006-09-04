Aspocomp manufactures handset PCBs for Sony Ericsson

Aspocomp is struggling with bad profitability but now the company put a lot of hope on its customer Sony Ericsson.

According to evertiq's source Sony Ericsson has placed order at the Aspocomp Salo plant for prototype PCBs and small series of manufacturing. Aspocomp now hopes that they get to keep this customer and that the manufacturing volumes will increase.