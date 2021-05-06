© Mahle

Mahle expands in Chinese – opens development centre

In late April, around 70 engineers moved into Mahle's brand new Electronics and Mechatronics Development Center in the city of Changshu in China. These engineers will focus on developing solutions for alternative drives and expand the company's expertise in electric powertrains as well as electronics and mechatronics.

However, that is not all that the centre will delve into. The new centre, and its engineers, will also work on charging solutions for electric vehicles as well as thermal management applications for alternative drives. According to Mahle, the new site in Changshu will play a key role as a further innovation hub for the group’s activities in the fields of alternative drives, alongside its electronics and mechatronics centres in Kornwestheim in Germany, Šempeter pri Gorici in Sovenia and Valencia in Spain. "China has become a major market for Mahle. We want to grow further here and see great potential in e-mobility, which is clearly gaining momentum in China. We therefore aim to strengthen our role as a technology partner in this region,” says Michael Frick, CEO of Mahle (ad interim) and CFO, in a press release. “Our new R&D center in Changshu is the latest step in implementing this strategy.” Mahle founded its new Electronics and Mechatronics business unit at the beginning of 2020 in order to bundle its activities in this field. The technology group expects sales growth in this segment to be well into double digits in the next decade.